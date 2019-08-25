< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687_7615359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983_7615363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994_7615362_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871013-1024x576_1566761914758_7615360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hsdgvyevjh4y9871013-1024x576_1566761914758.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425531618-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687_7615359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983_7615363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994_7615362_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994.jpeg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687_7615359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871011-624x352_1566761914687.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983_7615363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871012-1024x576_1566761919983.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994_7615362_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871015-1024x576_1566761917994.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/hsdgvyevjh4y9871013-1024x576_1566761914758_7615360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" title="hsdgvyevjh4y9871013-1024x576_1566761914758.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Aug 25 2019 03:39PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Want to vacation in a galaxy far, far away? Guests at Walt Disney World will soon be able to stay in a spaceship as part of the highly anticipated Star Wars land.</p><p><a href="https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2019/08/star-wars-galactic-starcruiser-will-take-walt-disney-world-resort-guests-to-a-galaxy-far-far-away/" target="_blank">Disney Parks released new details</a> about the new hotel, called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, during their D23 Expo.</p><p>The resort will offer a two-night itinerary where all guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.</p><p>"Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," the Disney Parks blog said.</p><p>To check in, visitors will arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal and enter a "Launch Pod" for transport into space.</p> <div id='continue-text-425531618' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425531618' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425531618' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425531618', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/entertainment', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/entertainment', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/entertainment', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/entertainment', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425531618'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Through windows above, you'll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump into hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon," the blog explained.</p><p>Guests will become part of a "multi-day story" that interacts with other passengers, members of the crew and familiar Star Wars characters. An excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios is included in the itinerary.</p><p>You'll be able to train with a lightsaber, visit the starcruiser's bridge to learn about the ship's systems, and explore the ship to uncover hidden spaces.</p><p>"Choices you make during your adventure will help determine how your Star Wars story progresses," Disney said.</p><p>Every window of the galactic hotel "has a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place."</p><p>Disney did not say when the immersive hotel would be ready, or what the cost would be to stay there. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401409" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" title="D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas" data-articleId="425551101" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish&rsquo;s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.</p><p>At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.</p><p>“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/-disney-genie-app-announced-provides-park-guests-with-custom-itineraries" title="'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries" data-articleId="425551183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney announced the 'Disney Genie' app at this year's D23 Expo.</p><p>On Sunday, Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."</p><p>They said that the app will make planning easier and more fun by providing guests with customized itineraries. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what they want to experience and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present them with an optimal day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/epcot-to-undergo-multi-year-transformation-disney-announces-at-d23-expo" title="Major changes, new attractions coming to Epcot, Disney announces" data-articleId="425541983" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%208_082519_1566764425196.png_7615608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%208_082519_1566764425196.png_7615608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%208_082519_1566764425196.png_7615608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%208_082519_1566764425196.png_7615608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/disney%20parks%20blog_epcot%20transformation%208_082519_1566764425196.png_7615608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Spaceship Earth (PHOTO: DisneyParks&nbsp;Blog)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major changes, new attractions coming to Epcot, Disney announces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney announced Sunday at their D23 Expo that Epcot will undergo a multi-year transformation, bringing several new attractions, restaurants, and experiences to the park.</p><p>According to DisneyParks blog , Epcot will undergo a multi-year transformation. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-dorian-likely-to-strengthen-as-it-continues-west"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bradenton-museum-offers-something-for-everyone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_7615202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_20190825031505"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bradenton museum offers something for everyone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facility-for-migrant-children-could-be-coming-to-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_7614889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_20190825013039"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Facility for migrant children could be coming to Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TD-5-640x360_1566672183981.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays

Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship

Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown

D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas

Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-revives-suggestion-he-would-end-birthright-citizenship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tia&#x20;Dufour&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-high-school-quarterback-suffers-brain-bleeding-after-touchdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;beloved&#x20;hallmark&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;Cruise&#x20;Line&#x2c;&#x20;it&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;a&#x20;tradition&#x20;to&#x20;adorn&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;ships&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;iconic&#x20;character&#x20;that&#x20;reflects&#x20;the&#x20;theme&#x20;of&#x20;each&#x20;vessel&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Disney&#x20;Wish&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;stern&#x20;will&#x20;feature&#x20;Rapunzel&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/widow-93-dies-of-broken-heart-brought-on-by-home-burglary-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Northamptonshire&#x20;Police&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 