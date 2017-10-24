Even Freddy Krueger is getting too old for Halloween

Posted: Oct 24 2017 03:00PM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 24 2017 03:00PM EDT

LOS ANGELES - Robert Englund, the man behind Freddy Krueger, continues to swear that the 203 version of Freddy Vs. Jason will be the last time he plays the role.

 

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now. If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors, and sh**. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

 

Elm Street may have some peace and quiet, but we want our Freddy back!

