Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm">Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui">Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Still0824_00000_1566666931930_7614517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa">Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral">Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm">Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui">Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa">Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral">Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1">North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for 'almighty hole in 1'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/good-samaritan-pulls-driver-from-sinking-truck-after-crash-in-winter-haven">Good Samaritan pulls driver from sinking truck after crash in Winter Haven</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" <article> <section id="story425445054" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425445054" data-article-version="1.0">Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary</h1> </header> class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/google-pays-tribute-to-wizard-of-oz-with-hidden-surprise-for-film-s-80th-anniversary" data-title="Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/google-pays-tribute-to-wizard-of-oz-with-hidden-surprise-for-film-s-80th-anniversary" addthis:title="Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425445054.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425445054");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425445054-425445026"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425445054-425445026" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <figcaption>(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/entertainment/google-pays-tribute-to-wizard-of-oz-with-hidden-surprise-for-film-s-80th-anniversary">FOX 13 News staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425445054").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425445054").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425445054" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Google is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the classic film 'The Wizard of Oz' with a hidden surprise on its search page.</p><p>When you search "Wizard of Oz" in Google, the results page looks pretty normal -- that is, until you see Dorothy's iconic ruby slippers sparkling on the right side of the page.</p><p>Click on the slippers to hear Dorothy say, "There's no place like home." You'll then be virtually whisked over the rainbow to a black-and-white version of the page as music from the film plays.</p><p>Click on the tornado to see Dorothy's house fly across the screen before returning you to the "technicolor" version of the page.</p><p>'The Wizard of Oz' premiered on August 25, 1939. It won two Academy Awards for Best Score, and for the song "Over the Rainbow." } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401409" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New ‘Moana' attraction coming to Walt Disney World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney officials have announced plans for an attraction based on their hit animated film “Moana” at Walt Disney World. </p><p>“Journey of Water,” will be at Epcot park in Orlando, Florida. The new attraction is part of the park’s revamping of Future World.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/dog-adopted-from-phoenix-animal-shelter-gets-big-break-in-upcoming-disney-movie" title="Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie" data-articleId="424874968" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A dog rescued from an Arizona shelter will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie, Lady and the Tramp." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Phoenix news staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and that couldn't be truer for one dog who was adopted from a Phoenix animal shelter.</p><p>HALO Animal Rescue says Monte, who was adopted from them in 2018 and came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lady and the Tramp.</p><p>"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life," read a portion of the post.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-marries-longtime-girlfriend-lauren-hashian" title="Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian" data-articleId="424516957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Finally!</p><p>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday.</p><p>The happy couple tied the knot in his home state of Hawaii.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TD-5-640x360_1566672183981.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_20190824041649"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Still0824_00000_1566666931930_7614517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wrong way fatal.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One adorably frazzled picture taken after a five-year-old girl’s first day back at school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified as to how the youngster got so messy in the first place. (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch"> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Long&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/google-pays-tribute-to-wizard-of-oz-with-hidden-surprise-for-film-s-80th-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Silver&#x20;Screen&#x20;Collection&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigate-homicide-in-bartow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: husband stabbed wife to death in Bartow</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 