On Friday, after years of planning and construction, Disneyland finally gave fans a chance to explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which company officials say includes the largest and most technologically sophisticated attraction at the Anaheim theme park.
The action takes place on the fictional futuristic planet Batuu, a 14-acre outpost for the "resistance'' in its never-ending battle against the First Order. While on Batuu, Star Wars fanatics will get a chance to go on a smuggler's run on the Millennium Falcon and refresh themselves with Blue or Green Milk or sweet-and-spicy popcorn.
