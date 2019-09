- Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the rock band The Cars, has died at the age of 75, TMZ is reporting.

The New York Police Department said Ocasek was found unresponsive at his Manhattan home Sunday by his estranged wife, former super model Paulina Porizkova.

Ocasek fronted The Cars in the 1970's. They cemented their fame with their 1978 song "Just What I Needed," followed by a steady string of hits "My Best Friend's Girl," "Good Times Roll, "Bye Bye Love" and more.

Their second album, Candy-O, produced another string of hits, including "It's All I Can Do" and their first Top 20 single "Let's Go."

The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the spring of 2018.

No cause of death has been listed for Ocasek.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.