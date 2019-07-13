< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> You could become the next 'Rick and Morty' character by donating to charity Posted Jul 13 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 10:30PM EDT d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418035727");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418035727-418035091"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Adult Swim/YouTube" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Adult Swim/YouTube</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418035727-418035091" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/rick%20and%20morty_1563071340127.JPG_7521530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 13 News staff TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A donation for a good cause could make you into a cartoon character.

Adult Swim's animated show "Rick and Morty" wants you to be a new character in its upcoming season.

The show's creators have launched a campaign to support two charities working to improve the lives of people with autism.

By donating $10, fans will automatically be entered into a contest.

Two lucky winners will be chosen to fly to Los Angeles, get free swag and be turned into an animated character for the show. Ready to see yourself in cartoon form? Click here to donate for a chance to win. 