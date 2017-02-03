Fallen deputy's sister honors him by following in his footsteps Good Day Fallen deputy's sister honors him by following in his footsteps Last March, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy John Kotfila was killed while in the line of duty. But today, his memory is honored in both blood and badge.

- Last March, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy John Kotfila was killed while in the line of duty. But today, his memory is honored in both blood and badge.

Deputy Kotfila slammed his cruiser into a wrong way driver’s vehicle. He saved the life of someone who probably would have been killed that day, sacrificing himself instead.

Now, his sister, Katelyn is honoring her brother’s memory by following in his footsteps: becoming a Hillsborough Deputy.

Katelyn says it was no surprise that John did what he did. He was just that kind of person. He was always putting other people first.

Katelyn is in training right now. She says the toughest thing so far is being pepper sprayed.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Colonel Chad Chronister says she is the first person in the history of the agency to follow in a family member and fallen hero’s footsteps by becoming a deputy.

Although much of her family is in law enforcement, Katelyn says she never planned on doing this. But, after the loss of her brother, she knew she had to do it.

She says she knows it’s the right thing to do.

Soon, there will again be a Deputy Kotfila, and Katelyn's family could not be more proud.