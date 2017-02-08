Extraordinary Ordinaries: Chick-Fil-A charity Good Day Extraordinary Ordinaries: Chick-Fil-A charity Every year, Chick-Fil-A receives around 30,000 applications from folks who want to become franchisees. However, only about 100 of those applicants across the nation are granted the opportunity.

For a franchisee to open a second location, the owners are doing something right!

Tammy and Paul Holmberg had their grand opening at the new South Brandon Chick-Fil-A location in late January. Around 100 customers camped out the day before trying to win a year's supply of chicken.

"It's crazy people camped out all night for this, Paul told FOX 13, "they had a good time though."

Paul handles the business side - the day to day. Tammy is mostly in charge of marketing, meaning she markets the stores through volunteering and being involved in the community.

"I was always taught at a young age to give back, that you do good and it flows through you," Tammy said.

Even during the grand opening, Tammy found a way to give back. She partnered with Meals on Wheels. Customers packed the chicken that went out to the community and in return, they received a free meal from Chick-Fil-A.

"You never know how your gonna touch someone or when your gonna touch someone, but when you see it come full circle, there is a bigger God and I think that God has a bigger purpose and a bigger plan for all of us," Tammy said.