Extraordinary Ordinary: The fair's first female leader Good Day Extraordinary Ordinary: The fair's first female leader The American Flag had 45 stars, and Theodore Roosevelt was president-- it was 1904, first year of the Florida State Fair.

- The American Flag had 45 stars, and Theodore Roosevelt was president-- it was 1904, first year of the Florida State Fair.

Since then, there have been many changes for the Florida State Fair. Cheryl Flood has seen 25 years of them.

"It's such a unique experience to be here 25 years later, and I can still feel the excitement of these kids bringing in their livestock-- and that's what excites me as executive director. I can give back to give back what was given to me my whole life," Flood told Fox 13 News.

After a quarter century as an exhibitor, Cheryl Flood became Executive Director of the Florida State Fair this year-- making her the first female to hold the position in the fair's 113-year history.

Flood says it's nothing sexist, just that people don't leave the position very often.

"You're seeing more and more women leaders in this state, and it's something I'm excited about. I think I might bring a little different perspective to the fair." Flood told FOX 13

Despite the history-making title, she believes the focus shouldn't be on the first female executive director-- it should be on fairgoers themselves.

"It's not about me as a leader, it's about the team we put in place and I think we got a good one." Flood said.

She continued, "It's just a title, title doesn't mean anything to me. It's an opportunity and a way to give back something I've appreciated at the fair, and I want the public to come here at experience memories with their families... that's what this is about."