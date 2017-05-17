Extraordinary Ordinary: Financial visionary Sherwood White Good Day Extraordinary Ordinary: Financial visionary Sherwood White Sherwood White spent a majority of his life advising others on personal finance; he his own firm for decades.

Now, White is semi retired. "Semi" because he still spends most of his days doing what he used to – but now he's doing it for free to help the homeless and others who need financial advice, including those at Lighthouse of Pinellas.

One of the major reasons he went into retirement is because he's a client of Lighthouse as well. White is considered legally blind due to Macular Degeneration– but he still holds on to his equation for having a happy life.

"Your attitude, not your aptitude determines your altitude. Your attitude can make all the difference," White says.

It's not just White helping Lighthouse. They, along with the division of blind services, helped him out to still be active with reading, and all of the things that involve the computer.

Lighthouse helped White get special programing for his computer that makes the font and icons much larger and can read the paper to him. He also received a device that can enlarge writing big enough to see.



"I get up in the morning with three objectives," says White, "Learn something new everyday, make a difference in someone's life and third – have fun doing it. You've got to learn to use what you've got to the best of your ability."