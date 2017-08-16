Bucs hopeful wants to grab the team's attention

- During the first few weeks of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you might have seen someone training outside the facility.

"If they can't come find me, I'll come to their front door so they dont have to look any harder," Rob Jones told FOX 13 News.

Jones isn't part of the training camp but wants to get the attention of the coaching staff so he can show what he can do on the field -- which is why he's doing his own workouts on the sidewalk in front of the facility.

"I've worked with pro bowlers, you know, I've worked with 'em all and everybody says, 'You should be on a team somewhere. Why are you not on a team somewhere?' I thought, 'Why not? I need to get more exposure!'" Jones said.

By trade, he's a personal trainer and trains some of the guys on the practice squad. Jones doesn't want other guys to try and get him in, he wants to do it all on his own.

Jones feels that he has all the tools necessary to compete in the NFL. Jones was a standout at Delaware University, as well as Armwood High School in Tampa.

"If I put everything into it and get as many eyes on me as possible to see that I'm dedicated, motivated ... that will put me in the best possible opportunity." Jones said.