The Old Southeast Market is one of those small markets that has a little bit of everything, and the owners hope it can be that one-stop-shop for those living nearby. While they have most everything you would expect in a corner market, they also have become known for something a bit surprising: poke bowls.

They family who owns the place says they have more than 25 years of experience on Pacific Island fusion cuisine and they feel very blessed to be able to have the opportunity to share their passion with everyone by serving poke bowls, craft beers, deli sandwiches, fresh salad, coffee, and other epicurean surprises.

Old Southeast Market

1700 3rd Street South

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

727-823-1992

