'Orchid Show' at Selby Gardens is full of life

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Nov 05 2018 12:40PM EST

Video Posted: Nov 05 2018 12:55PM EST

Updated: Nov 05 2018 12:56PM EST

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - A museum of tropical plants is full of life.

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota was once the original home of William and Marie Selby, but is now comprised of a large collection of rare tropical plants. Ever since 1973, scientists from Selby Gardens have traveled around the world to study and collect those plants. 

Their annual Orchid Show is being held through November 25. If you enjoy the sights and aromas of those gorgeous flowers, you must check out this show.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
900 South Palm Avenue
Sarasota, Florida 34236
Website

