- If you’re looking to redecorate, visiting the Dunedin Fine Art Center may be a solid choice.

During this weekend’s Trashy Treasures’ event, it’s good time to add a little art to your home, or stock up on some art supplies. Think of it as a giant art garage sale. People donate artworks that they’ve perhaps grown tired of, and art supplies they no longer need to DFAC.

The Dunedin Fine Art Center then offers a select group for sale by silent auction at an event the evening of Friday, March 8th...and then prices the rest of it to sell on a first-come-first-served garage sale basis on Saturday, March 9.

It’s great fun and there are some incredible values. They say this year will be their biggest sale.

For more information on the Dunedin Fine Art Center, head over to their website.