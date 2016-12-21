Charley at MOSI's Santa's Workshop Charley's World Charley at MOSI's Santa's Workshop The Museum of Science and Industry, or MOSI, has a lot going on these days-- so Charley spend Wednesday morning checking out all they have to offer.

- The Museum of Science and Industry, or MOSI, has a lot going on these days-- so Charley spend Wednesday morning checking out all they have to offer.

With kids out of school for the holiday break, the whole family can head over to MOSI in Tampa to spend a day. Kids can learn wood-working and make their own wooden toys in Santa's workshop.

For Star Wars fans, MOSI offers something special. They own one of only 12 copies of Rogue One in existence on film. Visitors to MOSI can watch the highly-anticipated movie in a true IMAX Dome Theater experience.

Visit www.mosi.org for more information.