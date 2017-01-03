Charley visits the new SPCA Veterinary Center in St. Pete

There's accessible veterinary care in Charley's World!
By: Charley Belcher, FOX 13 News

Posted:Jan 03 2017 02:01PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Charley spent Tuesday morning touring the new SPCA Veterinary Center in St. Petersburg

The center provides a range of comprehensive pet care services to the community, including routine vaccinations and exams, surgery, lab services, dermatology, and even acupuncture.

All Veterinary Center revenue will help “paw it forward” and support the nonprofit programs and services at the Tampa Bay SPCA shelter, as well as help families unable to afford their pets medical bills through the Keeping Families Together Fund.

For more information, visit spcatampabay.org/veterinary-center.

