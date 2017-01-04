Charley at The Revolution Ice Cream Co. Charley's World Charley at The Revolution Ice Cream Co. Charley spent his Wednesday morning in Tampa tasting the inventive and delicious concoctions at The Revolution Ice Cream Co.

The Revolution is often referred to as the "Willy Wonka of Ice Cream." While they do have some of the traditional flavors we know and love, this company specializes in pushing the limits to create flavors you've never even dreamed of -- like habanero pepper and chocolate, and even candied bacon ice cream.

The Revolution invites the community to come taste test their flavors. They want to prove that flavors like curry and yam in ice cream aren't gimmicks, but legitimately delicious.

Visit revicecream.com for more information.