Charley sees what's on the menu at Noble Crust

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Charley headed to St. Petersburg on Thursday to see what the popular new restaurant Noble Crust is serving up.
The farm-to-table casual eatery blends Italian cooking with Southern ingredients to create delicious dishes. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, seasonal menus, and even have a selection of quality wines on tap.
The restaurant's founders are the men behind hugely popular restaurants Bonefish Grill and New York City's Parm.
For more information, visit noble-crust.com.