Charley sees what's on the menu at Noble Crust Charley's World Charley sees what's on the menu at Noble Crust Charley headed to St. Petersburg on Thursday to see what the popular new restaurant Noble Crust is serving up.

- Charley headed to St. Petersburg on Thursday to see what the popular new restaurant Noble Crust is serving up.

The farm-to-table casual eatery blends Italian cooking with Southern ingredients to create delicious dishes. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, seasonal menus, and even have a selection of quality wines on tap.

The restaurant's founders are the men behind hugely popular restaurants Bonefish Grill and New York City's Parm.

For more information, visit noble-crust.com.