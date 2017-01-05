Charley sees what's on the menu at Noble Crust

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 05 2017 12:33PM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 12:33PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Charley headed to St. Petersburg on Thursday to see what the popular new restaurant Noble Crust is serving up.

The farm-to-table casual eatery blends Italian cooking with Southern ingredients to create delicious dishes. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, seasonal menus, and even have a selection of quality wines on tap. 

The restaurant's founders are the men behind hugely popular restaurants Bonefish Grill and New York City's Parm. 

For more information, visit noble-crust.com.

