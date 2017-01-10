Charley meets the inventor of Jelly Belly jelly beans Charley's World Charley meets the inventor of Jelly Belly jelly beans Charley spent his Tuesday in Clearwater at Candyman Kitchens, where he was lucky enough to meet the man who invented Jelly Belly jelly beans.

David Klein is known as the man who dreamt up the original idea behind the famous Jelly Belly jelly beans - there's even a documentary about him.

Although his focus has spread to all kinds of candies, Klein can often be spotted wearing his signature jelly-bean suit and cowboy hat.

Klein now owns Candyman Kitchens, the largest candy store in Clearwater.

For more information, visit candymankitchens.com.