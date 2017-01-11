Charley visits Frida Kahlo at The Dali Museum in St. Pete

There are flower crowns in Charley's World!
ST PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Charley headed to St. Petersburg Wednesday morning to check out the Frida Kahlo exhibit at The Dali Museum. 

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist and early feminist leader best known for painting self-portraits.  

The exhibit runs through mid-April. It features 60 Kahlo pieces, including 15 paintings, seven drawings and numerous personal photographs. The exhibition  even extends outdoors, where a collection of flowers and plants like those in Kahlo’s own garden at her home in Mexico is featured.

For more information on Frida Kahlo at The Dali, visit thedali.org/exhibit/frida-kahlo-dali.

