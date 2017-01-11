Charley visits Frida Kahlo at The Dali Museum in St. Pete Charley's World Charley visits Frida Kahlo at The Dali Museum in St. Pete Charley headed to St. Petersburg Wednesday morning to check out the Frida Kahlo exhibit at The Dali Museum.

- Charley headed to St. Petersburg Wednesday morning to check out the Frida Kahlo exhibit at The Dali Museum.

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist and early feminist leader best known for painting self-portraits.

The exhibit runs through mid-April. It features 60 Kahlo pieces, including 15 paintings, seven drawings and numerous personal photographs. The exhibition even extends outdoors, where a collection of flowers and plants like those in Kahlo’s own garden at her home in Mexico is featured.

For more information on Frida Kahlo at The Dali, visit thedali.org/exhibit/frida-kahlo-dali.