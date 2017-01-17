Charley at Snowbachi Handcrafted Ice Cream in Ybor Charley's World Charley at Snowbachi Handcrafted Ice Cream in Ybor Charley headed to Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream in Ybor City on this warm Tuesday morning.

- Charley headed to Snobachi Handcrafted Ice Cream in Ybor City on this warm Tuesday morning.

Snobachi is much different than your typical ice cream shop. They serve ice cream rolls, which are known as stir-fried ice cream in Thailand, where this unique method of serving ice cream originated.

The workers prepare your custom ice cream treat on a surface similar to a hibachi grill-- but cold. The result is a beautiful arrangement of thinly-rolled deliciousness!

For more information, visit www.snobachi.com.