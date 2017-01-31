Charley at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association Charley's World Charley at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association It is peak strawberry season in Florida, so Charley took a trip to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association in Dover.

Charley toured the expansive strawberry fields, sampled some strawberries he picked himself, and even learned how to make a classic (and delicious) strawberry shortcake.

The Strawberry Festival may not be until March, but the festival marks the end of the harvesting season. That means, now is the time to fill up on the sweet berries and support your local farmers!

For more information, visit floridastrawberry.org.