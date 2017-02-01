Charley cooks up Super Bowl recipes with Publix Aprons Cooking School Charley's World Charley cooks up Super Bowl recipes with Publix Aprons Cooking School The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, so Charley took a trip to Publix Aprons Cooking School to learn some game-day recipes that are sure to score.

All the recipes can be found below:

PHILLY BEEF AND CHEESE DIP

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 12 Servings)

Ingredients:

12 oz pre-sliced roast beef, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup fresh pre-diced yellow onions

1/2 cup fresh pre-diced bell peppers

1 (4.5-oz) can diced green chilies (undrained)

1/4 cup whole milk

16 oz bar white pasteurized cheese product

1/2 teaspoon pepper Crusty bread, crackers, or chips (optional for dipping)

Steps:

Preheat large, nonstick saucepan 2–3 minutes on medium-high. Chop beef. Place oil in pan, then and add onions and peppers; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until tender. Stir in beef and chilies; cook 1 minute or until hot. Remove mixture from pan. Reduce heat to medium. Combine milk, cheese, and pepper in same pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring often, or until mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in beef mixture; cook 3–4 minutes or until hot. Serve with toasted bread, crackers, or chips for dipping.

NASHVILLE CHICKEN AND WAFFLE 'POPS'

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 16 servings)

Ingredients:

1 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders

16 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1 1/2 cups dry Belgian waffle mix*

2/3 cup water 3 tablespoons canola oil

1 egg

Cooking spray

1 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/3 cup dill relish

1 tablespoon sriracha garlic seasoning

1/4 cup maple syrup (optional)

Steps:

Preheat waffle iron on medium. Cut chicken tenders into 16 (1-inch) bite-size pieces; thread each piece onto a skewer. Prepare waffle mix following package instructions (using water, oil, and egg). Coat waffle iron with spray. Dip chicken into batter, covering completely, and place 3–4 at a time on waffle iron, 1 inch apart; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned and steaming. Repeat with remaining skewers. Combine wing sauce, relish, and seasoning; serve with waffle pops. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired. Serve. *NOTE: Some waffle mixes may require different measures of liquid ingredients. Adjust as needed.

AVOCADO PRETZEL TACOS

Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

1 plum tomato, finely chopped

1/3 cup banana pepper rings, finely chopped

1 (8-oz) container prepared guacamole

24 thin pretzel crisps (about 7.2 oz)

2 tablespoons freeze-dried cilantro

Steps:

Chop tomato and peppers. Place 1 tablespoon guacamole onto 12 pretzels; press second pretzel over guacamole (to form a crispy taco). Top with 1 teaspoon each tomatoes and banana peppers; sprinkle with cilantro. Serve.

THE ITALIAN FLAT

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

2 whole grain naan (flatbreads)

2 tablespoons stone-ground Dijon mustard

6 oz Brie cheese

1 (6-oz) package Deli Italian meat (prosciutto, salami, cappicola)

1 cup arugula leaves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette

1 tablespoon basil pesto

Steps: