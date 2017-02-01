Charley cooks up Super Bowl recipes with Publix Aprons Cooking School

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, so Charley took a trip to Publix Aprons Cooking School to learn some game-day recipes that are sure to score.
All the recipes can be found below:
PHILLY BEEF AND CHEESE DIP
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 12 Servings)
Ingredients:
- 12 oz pre-sliced roast beef, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh pre-diced yellow onions
- 1/2 cup fresh pre-diced bell peppers
- 1 (4.5-oz) can diced green chilies (undrained)
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- 16 oz bar white pasteurized cheese product
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper Crusty bread, crackers, or chips (optional for dipping)
Steps:
- Preheat large, nonstick saucepan 2–3 minutes on medium-high. Chop beef. Place oil in pan, then and add onions and peppers; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until tender. Stir in beef and chilies; cook 1 minute or until hot. Remove mixture from pan.
- Reduce heat to medium. Combine milk, cheese, and pepper in same pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring often, or until mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in beef mixture; cook 3–4 minutes or until hot. Serve with toasted bread, crackers, or chips for dipping.
NASHVILLE CHICKEN AND WAFFLE 'POPS'
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 16 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders
- 16 (6-inch) wooden skewers
- 1 1/2 cups dry Belgian waffle mix*
- 2/3 cup water 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 egg
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup buffalo wing sauce
- 1/3 cup dill relish
- 1 tablespoon sriracha garlic seasoning
- 1/4 cup maple syrup (optional)
Steps:
- Preheat waffle iron on medium. Cut chicken tenders into 16 (1-inch) bite-size pieces; thread each piece onto a skewer.
- Prepare waffle mix following package instructions (using water, oil, and egg). Coat waffle iron with spray. Dip chicken into batter, covering completely, and place 3–4 at a time on waffle iron, 1 inch apart; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned and steaming. Repeat with remaining skewers.
- Combine wing sauce, relish, and seasoning; serve with waffle pops. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired. Serve. *NOTE: Some waffle mixes may require different measures of liquid ingredients. Adjust as needed.
AVOCADO PRETZEL TACOS
Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 plum tomato, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup banana pepper rings, finely chopped
- 1 (8-oz) container prepared guacamole
- 24 thin pretzel crisps (about 7.2 oz)
- 2 tablespoons freeze-dried cilantro
Steps:
- Chop tomato and peppers. Place 1 tablespoon guacamole onto 12 pretzels; press second pretzel over guacamole (to form a crispy taco).
- Top with 1 teaspoon each tomatoes and banana peppers; sprinkle with cilantro. Serve.
THE ITALIAN FLAT
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 2 whole grain naan (flatbreads)
- 2 tablespoons stone-ground Dijon mustard
- 6 oz Brie cheese
- 1 (6-oz) package Deli Italian meat (prosciutto, salami, cappicola)
- 1 cup arugula leaves
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette
- 1 tablespoon basil pesto
Steps:
- Cut each naan in half lengthwise to make two equal halves (naan may be irregular shapes). Spread mustard on one side of each piece.
- Cut Brie into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Divide Brie slices on top of mustard on 2 halves; top evenly with meats and arugula. Finish with remaining naan slices to make a sandwich.
- Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then place sandwiches in pan. Brush sandwich tops with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until Brie has melted and naan is crispy. Combine vinaigrette and pesto.
- Remove sandwiches from pan; cut into small wedges. Drizzle with pesto vinaigrette (or serve on the side for dipping). Serve.