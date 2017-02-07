Charley visits Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife Charley's World Charley visits Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife Charley headed to Odessa where he spent the day at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife.

The sanctuary, which is 100-percent volunteer-run, was started by Kris Porter, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Porter has been working with animals for 40 years, and was formerly the senior keeper at Busch Gardens' animal nursery.

Visit owlsnestsanctuaryforwildlife.com for more information.