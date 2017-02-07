Charley visits Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife

ODESSA (FOX 13) - Charley headed to Odessa where he spent the day at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife.
The sanctuary, which is 100-percent volunteer-run, was started by Kris Porter, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Porter has been working with animals for 40 years, and was formerly the senior keeper at Busch Gardens' animal nursery.
Visit owlsnestsanctuaryforwildlife.com for more information.