Charley tours Crooken Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR (FOX 13) - Charley took a quick trip to Safety Harbor on Wednesday to hang out with the folks at Crooked Thumb Brewery.
Crooked Thumb brewery doesn't just happen to be in Safety Harbor-- Safety Harbor is part of the company's identity.
The brewery is named for a lesser known nickname of Pinellas County that the owners found in a book about the area. The book said that Pinellas County hangs off the state of Florida like a "crooked thumb."
Visit www.crookedthumbbrew.com to learn more.