Charley at Little Everglades Ranch for Ranch Days

There's snakes in Charley's World!
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 11:36AM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 11:44AM EST

DADE CITY (FOX 13) - Little Everglades Ranch is hosting its annual Ranch Days festival this weekend, so Charley headed to Dade City to check out the event for himself.

The two-day festival will feature live music on two stages, wildlife tours, even hire-wire walking and hot air balloon rides. 

The Little Everglades Ranch in Dade City, Florida is a 2050 acre working ranch specializing in breeding horses. But there is much more than horses there during Ranch Days: snakes, birds of prey, and a petting zoo. 

For more information, visit leevents.com.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories