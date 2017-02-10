Charley at Little Everglades Ranch for Ranch Days Charley's World Charley at Little Everglades Ranch for Ranch Days Little Everglades Ranch is hosting its annual Ranch Days festival this weekend, so Charley headed to Dade City to check out the event for himself.

The two-day festival will feature live music on two stages, wildlife tours, even hire-wire walking and hot air balloon rides.

The Little Everglades Ranch in Dade City, Florida is a 2050 acre working ranch specializing in breeding horses. But there is much more than horses there during Ranch Days: snakes, birds of prey, and a petting zoo.

For more information, visit leevents.com.