Charley at Little Everglades Ranch for Ranch Days

DADE CITY (FOX 13) - Little Everglades Ranch is hosting its annual Ranch Days festival this weekend, so Charley headed to Dade City to check out the event for himself.
The two-day festival will feature live music on two stages, wildlife tours, even hire-wire walking and hot air balloon rides.
The Little Everglades Ranch in Dade City, Florida is a 2050 acre working ranch specializing in breeding horses. But there is much more than horses there during Ranch Days: snakes, birds of prey, and a petting zoo.
For more information, visit leevents.com.