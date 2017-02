Charley makes meatballs with 'Mama' at Felice Italian Deli Charley's World Charley makes meatballs with 'Mama' at Felice Italian Deli The Italian heritage festival, San Gennaro Festa, is coming to Safety Harbor this weekend. So, Charley met up with 'Mama' at Felice Italian Pork Store and Deli to whip up some classic Italian food.

Felice will have a booth at the festival, so you can taste Mama's meatballs firsthand!

For more information, visit www.liadosangennarofesta.com, and www.felicedeli.com.