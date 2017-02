Charley goes to Tani's for Dessert Charley's World Charley goes to Tani's for Dessert Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in some delicious sweets with your sweet, and a great place to do that is Tani's for Dessert in Plant City.

It's a restaurant that serves dessert-- and only dessert! Their menu offers crepes, bananas foster, tiramisu, bread pudding, creme brulee, cakes, pies, and many more indulgences.

