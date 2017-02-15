Exploring Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota Charley's World Exploring Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota The beautiful Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota has introduced a new exhibit inspired by artist Marc Chagall. Charley spent Wednesday morning exploring the grounds and checking out the new addition. \

The beautiful Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota has introduced a new exhibit inspired by artist Marc Chagall. Charley spent Wednesday morning exploring the grounds and checking out the new addition. \

"The Color of Dreams" marks the first time a botanical garden has exhibited Chagall’s work. Alongside the exhibition, which encourages visitors to use all five senses, will be cultural performances, special events, classes and lectures inspired by the dream world created by Chagall in his artwork.

For more information, visit selby.org.