Charley joins Circus Sarasota's new show SYNERGY Charley's World Charley joins Circus Sarasota's new show SYNERGY Charley visited the Circus Sarasota tent where fans can see performances of their new show, SYNERGY.

- Charley visited the Circus Sarasota tent where fans can see performances of their new show, SYNERGY.

Two talented acrobats from Cuba show off some of their skills, and even Charley joins the act! The show runs through March 5 at University Town Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit circusarts.org.