Charley previews 'The Wizard of Oz' at Seminole High School Charley's World Charley previews 'The Wizard of Oz' at Seminole High School Charley visits Seminole High School, where the theater club will be performing a production of "The Wizard of Oz." The cast gives us a sneak-peak of some of the musical numbers.

- Charley visits Seminole High School, where the theater club will be performing a production of "The Wizard of Oz." The cast gives us a sneak-peak of some of the musical numbers.

The show dates are February 16, 17, 23 and 24. For information and tickets, visit the event's Facebook page.

To get reserved seating all you have to do is either email seminolehighdrama@gmail.com or call

(615)-7-OFF2OZ (615-763-3269).