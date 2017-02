Charity Polo Classic at Di Polo in Plant City Charley's World Charity Polo Classic at Di Polo in Plant City It's time to dust off your wide brimmed hats-- the annual Morgan Auto Group Charity Polo Classic is this weekend!

Charley headed to Di Polo in Plant City, where the event is held, to speak with the organizers of this year's event and watch a lively game of polo.

This year is the 6th annual Charity Polo Classic.

For more information, visit charitypoloclassic.com.