Charley at Skyline Chili in Clearwater Charley's World Charley at Skyline Chili in Clearwater Today on Charley's World, Charley headed to Clearwater to get a taste of a legendary Cincinatti restaurant right here in the bay area: Skyline Chili.

- Today on Charley's World, Charley headed to Clearwater to get a taste of a legendary Cincinatti restaurant right here in the bay area: Skyline Chili.

There are two Skyline Chili locations in Clearwater serving up Coney dogs, chili five way, and all of your favorites from the midwest-style diner.

For more information, visit skylinechili.com.