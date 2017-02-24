Charley's feeding a rhino at Dinos Alive! at Lowry Park Zoo

- For several months, Dinosaurs are taking over Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo as Dinos Alive! opens up at the park.

Guests to the park can walk through the Prehistoric Park where there is a line-up of life-sized carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaures.

Guest can also participate in interactive dinosaur activities like digging for fossils, using their Dinos Alive! Adventure Passport, or eating at the Dino Grille.

The price of Dinos Alive! is included with admission, but for an extra fee, guests can get up close and personal to the Indian Rhino at the park.

Dinos Alive! runs from February 25 through August. Click here for more information.