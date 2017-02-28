'Evita' at Largo's Central Park Performing Arts Center Charley's World 'Evita' at Largo's Central Park Performing Arts Center Charley visited the newly re-named Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo to preview Eight O'Clock Theatre's production of "Evita."

- Charley visited the newly re-named Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo to preview Eight O'Clock Theatre's production of "Evita."

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which began as a British rock opera concept album in the 70s, centers on Argentina's controversial First Lady. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death.

The play will run March 3-19. One of the performances will be for the hearing impaired.

For more information on Eight O'Clock Theatre and their productions, visit www.eightoclocktheatre.com.

For tickets, show times and venue information visit www.largo.com.