Charley at 3 Daughters Brewing for Tampa Bay Beer Week Charley's World Charley at 3 Daughters Brewing for Tampa Bay Beer Week We are celebrating Tampa Bay Beer Week, so Charley knew just where to go: 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg.

- We are celebrating Tampa Bay Beer Week, so Charley knew just where to go: 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg.

3 Daughters is a craft brewery named for the owners' daughters. It began as a joke: "How many beers do we have to sell to put three daughters through college?"

They brew a variety of craft beers and also have a tasting room.

For more information on 3 Daughters Brewing, visit 3dbrewing.com.

For information on Tampa Bay Beer Week, visit tampabaybeerweek.com.