- The Tampa Museum of Art has a new exhibit showcasing some of the Tampa Bay area's most notable sports photography, so Charley paid a visit!

The exhibit, called "Lens on Tampa Bay Sports" is featured alongside the exhibit "Who Shot Sports: A Photographic History 1843 to present."

The exhibit runs through April 30.

For more information, visit tampamuseum.org.