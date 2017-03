Kids help at the Humane Society of Pinellas County Charley's World Kids help at the Humane Society of Pinellas County Charley visited the Humane Society of Pinellas County where a group of fourth grade students from Highland Lakes Elementary School is helping to spread the word about overcrowding in animal shelters, and the importance of adoption and spaying and neutering.

- Charley visited the Humane Society of Pinellas County where a group of fourth grade students from Highland Lakes Elementary School is helping to spread the word about overcrowding in animal shelters, and the importance of adoption and spaying and neutering.

For more information, and to help, visit humanesocietyofpinellas.org.