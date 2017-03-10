Ooh-la-la: French market returns to Largo

The 15th annual French market is underway this Friday and Saturday in Largo. Here's the information if you'd like to go say bonjour:
Julie's Cottage at Provence
13128 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, Florida 33774
