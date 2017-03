Charley gets a taste of The Smoke Shack Charley's World Charley gets a taste of The Smoke Shack Now that the weather is warming up, it's barbeque season! Charley visited The Smoke Shack on Gandy for some of that delicious, slow-cooked meat.

The Smoke Shack was founded by three long time friends with a passion for creating BBQ. After many years of feeding friends and family at backyard BBQ's and parties they decided to go pro, providing what they say is "the best barbeque anywhere" to the people of Tampa.

For more information, visit smokeshack-bbq.com.