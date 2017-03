Rowdies begin 2017 season with kickoff party Charley's World Rowdies begin 2017 season with kickoff party It's almost soccer season in Charley's World! He headed to Al Lang Stadium on Thursday to chat with the Tampa Bay Rowdies players about the season ahead and their MLS bid.

The team is throwing a free kickoff party for fans at the Mahaffey Theater tonight, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. Fans will enjoy free beerhors d'oeuvres presented by Big Storm Brewing and Chouinard's Cuisine.

For information and to RSVP, click here.