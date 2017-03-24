Charley spends the morning at Avalon Riding Academy & Stables Charley's World Charley spends the morning at Avalon Riding Academy & Stables Charley Belcher spent the morning at Avalon Riding Academy & Stables in Lutz, where a new little filly was just born.

- Charley Belcher spent the morning at Avalon Riding Academy & Stables in Lutz, where a new little filly was just born.

At just four days old, the baby horse nicknamed "Patty," an American Saddlebred, is feisty and running all around the grounds with her mom.

It's the first time her mother "Katie" has had a baby on St. Patrick's Day.

The property has 44 stalls, 30 acrews of wide open pastures and the team can train riders and board horses.

There are also summer camps for kids.

For more information, head to the website: http://avalonstables.com.