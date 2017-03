Magnifying Aids Low Vision Center helps the bay area see Charley's World Magnifying Aids Low Vision Center helps the bay area see Charley went to the Low Vision Center in Clearwater to check out some of the amazing technology they sell that helps make the world a more accessible place for those with low or diminishing vision.

For information on all of the products they offer, and for the store address, visit www.magnifyingaids.com.