Make your own decor at Nook & Cranny DIY Workshop Charley's World Make your own decor at Nook & Cranny DIY Workshop We like to DIY in Charley's World! Charley headed to Nook & Cranny DIY Workshop in Pinellas Park, where they teach easy but great-looking do-it-yourself projects for your home.

- We like to DIY in Charley's World! Charley headed to Nook & Cranny DIY Workshop in Pinellas Park, where they teach easy but great-looking do-it-yourself projects for your home.

Charley made a beautiful distressed wood Bucs sign with the guidance of the Nook & Cranny staff, and you can too.

For more information, visit www.shopnookandcranny.com.