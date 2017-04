Learning to weave at Dunedin Fine Arts Center Charley's World Learning to weave at Dunedin Fine Arts Center Walter Allen headed to Dunedin Fine Arts Center where he learned the art of weaving.

Dunedin Fine Arts Center offers more than 1000 classes for both adults and children in a variety of mediums. They also feature exhibits and events.

For more information, visit www.dfac.org.