Bake like a pro at St. Pete Bakery Charley's World Bake like a pro at St. Pete Bakery St. Pete Bakery is owned and operated by executive pastry chef, Michael Ostrander.

- St. Pete Bakery is owned and operated by executive pastry chef, Michael Ostrander.

Ostrander has been baking professionally for almost 50 years. Now, he is teaching the next generation the importance of quality ingredients and baking techniques. At St. Pete Bakery, customers can pick up some pastries to go, and even learn how to make the delicious confections themselves.

They offer classes every Sunday, which are open to the public, and even a six-month program offered for individuals who are looking to learn a profession or simply impress their family and friends.

For more information, visit www.stpetebakery.com.