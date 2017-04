Sailor Circus begins performances of 'Once Upon A Circus' Charley's World Sailor Circus begins performances of 'Once Upon A Circus' Charley headed to Sailor Circus Academy in Sarasota to get a behind the scenes look at their spring show, "Once Upon A Circus," which brings fairytales to life -- with a twist.

The show runs April 11 through April 15, and features over 100 young circus artists that flip, fly and perform amazing feats.

For tickets and information, visit circusarts.org.