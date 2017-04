'The Little Mermaid Jr.' debuts at Carwise Middle School Charley's World 'The Little Mermaid Jr.' debuts at Carwise Middle School The week of impressive young people continues today, as Charley visits Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor to preview their production of the "The Little Mermaid Jr."

The show runs April 21-22. Those attending the Friday evening show can enjoy an italian dinner beforehand, catered by "Mama" of Felice Italian Deli.

For tickets and information, click here.