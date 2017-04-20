'The King and I' debuts at Countryside High School Charley's World 'The King and I' debuts at Countryside High School Charley visits Countryside High School in Clearwater to preview their student production of the classic musical, "The King and I."

The show runs April 26 through 29. For tickets and information, visit www.countrysidedrama.com.