'The King and I' debuts at Countryside High School

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 12:20PM EDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 12:20PM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Charley visits Countryside High School in Clearwater to preview their student production of the classic musical, "The King and I."

The show runs April 26 through 29. For tickets and information, visit www.countrysidedrama.com.

