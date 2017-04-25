'Day of Discovery' at The Florida Aquarium caters to kids with special needs Charley's World 'Day of Discovery' at The Florida Aquarium caters to kids with special needs Charley visited The Florida Aquarium in Tampa to get a preview of their "Day of Discovery" event, which is specifically designed for children with autism and other special needs.

- Charley visited The Florida Aquarium in Tampa to get a preview of their "Day of Discovery" event, which is specifically designed for children with autism and other special needs.

The 5th annual event offers a special aquarium experience with unique programming, animal encounters and animal enrichment craft projects, as well as light and sounds for children and families with special needs.

"Day of Discovery" takes place Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit www.flaquarium.org.